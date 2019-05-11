TODAY |

Re-entry into Pike River Mine will happen tomorrow, 1 NEWS understands

Sources have told 1 NEWS the long awaited re-entry into the Pike River Mine will happen tomorrow.

This follows the aborted re-entry attempt into the mine at the beginning of the month after a faulty sampling tube recorded dangerous oxygen levels near the rock fall 2.3 kilometres up the access tunnel.

Bernie Monk who lost his son Michael in the 2010 mine explosion which claimed the lives of 29 men says the families have been asked to meet at the gates to the mine at 10am tomorrow morning.

He says the families will then head up to the mine where the concrete seal at 30 metres up the mine access tunnel will be removed.

A Pike River Recovery Agency spokesperson contacted by 1 NEWS would not confirm whether the re-entry is going ahead.

    Source: 1 NEWS
