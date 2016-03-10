RBNZ keeps cash rate on hold and signals no change for 'considerable time'

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate on hold today at 1.75 per cent and signalled that any future hikes are unlikely anytime soon.

In its first monetary policy statement of 2017, the bank notes while the economy is growing as expected and inflation is returning to the two per cent target, a number of on-going challenges remain including surplus capacity in the global economy and rising geo-political uncertainty.

It also takes a swing at the high New Zealand dollar saying it is suppressing tradable inflation and needs to come down.