Where is Raymond Stirling? Search for frail 84-year-old upscaled

The search for missing man Raymond Stirling has been scaled up to include every property within 1 km of where he went missing.

Raymond Stirling

Mr Stirling, 84, is frail and suffers from dementia, and was last seen in the area of Halcione Close in Hamilton about 7.30pm on Monday, January 15.

The LandSAR search team has been increased to 30 police and volunteers, and every property within 1 km of his last known location is being searched.

Family members are also searching areas he has previously been to in Huntly and Ngaruawahia.

Mr Stirling is known to wave down passing motorists for a ride, and police are asking anyone who may have given him a ride or been waved at by him to contact them immediately.

Mr Stirling's attire has not been confirmed, but it is possible he was wearing blue track pants and white/red sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Stirling should call 111 immediately.

