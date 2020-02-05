TODAY |

Raw: Water rages down swollen Mataura River, amid fears level will raise further

Source:  1 NEWS

The power of floodwaters currently hitting Southland has been captured in vision shot by 1 NEWS at Mataura.

The river is expected to reach 2660 cumecs of water around midday in Mataura township. Source: 1 NEWS

The Mataura River is seen raging past the town's paper mill, which still holds thousands of tonnes of ouvea premix, a hazardous substance made from aluminium dross.

When in contact with water, it creates toxic ammonia gas.

The river is expected hit 2660 cumecs of water at Mataura shortly before midday.

Abandoned mill in Southland flood zone storing substance that creates toxic gas when mixed with water

The Mataura River is expected to peak with 2740 cumecs at Wyndham at 3.20pm today, Emergency Management Southland said.

People in Gore, Mataura and Wyndham have been ordered to evacuate, and power has been cut to parts of Gore. 

Faith Saraha’s farm is completely under water after two days of heavy rain in Southland. Source: 1 NEWS

Several homes have already been flooded with concerns more will flood throughout the day.

