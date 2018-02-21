Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

A Golden Bay farmer captured startling vision of raging water as Cyclone Gita lashed the top of the South Island yesterday.
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.
Source: Reuters/ Billy Haldane
Billy Haldane posted the footage of a swollen river flowing over land at Bainham.
He told Reuters that the cattle had previously been moved to safety.
Golden Bay is currently cut-off, with numerous slips blocking the road over Takaka Hill.
More vision from Cyclone Gita
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.
Source: 1 NEWS
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
Source: James Thomas
People watching the waves got more than they bargained for and the city's famous Len Lye Wind Wand leaned dramatically in the gale.
Source: 1 NEWS
Heavy rain has turned normally sedate creeks into rivers in the top of the South Island.
Source: Bec Lucas-Bryan