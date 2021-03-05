Raw: Videos show moment New Zealand rocked by 7.1 magnitude quake

The moment a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked parts of New Zealand overnight was filmed by many, showing the length and power of the shaking.
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the North Island at 2:27am.
Riana Jackson-Bradley sent 1 NEWS video from Gisborne showing water in a pool rocking violently, while Hoani Brown, also in Gisborne, shocked the rocking from his truck as he was about to start his working day.
Waitangi T Isaako filmed the shaking from his house in Raumati on the Kapiti Coast, where deep banging could be heard.
Video was also captured at NZ Post's Napier depot.
A tsunami evacuation warning is in place for parts of the North Island’s east coast after the Kermadec Islands was rocked by a second major earthquake this morning, this time a magnitude 8.0 quake at a depth of 10km.
