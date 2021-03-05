Raw: Videos show moment New Zealand rocked by 7.1 magnitude quake

TODAY |

The moment a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked parts of New Zealand overnight was filmed by many, showing the length and power of the shaking.

People around the North Island were shaken by the dramatic earthquake which struck off the Hawke’s Bay coast. Source: Riana Jackson-Bradley, Hoani Brown, Waitangi T Isaako

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the North Island at 2:27am.

Riana Jackson-Bradley sent 1 NEWS video from Gisborne showing water in a pool rocking violently, while Hoani Brown, also in Gisborne, shocked the rocking from his truck as he was about to start his working day.

The depot shook violently at 2.27am, today March 5. Source: Breakfast

Waitangi T Isaako filmed the shaking from his house in Raumati on the Kapiti Coast, where deep banging could be heard.

Video was also captured at NZ Post's Napier depot.

A tsunami evacuation warning is in place for parts of the North Island’s east coast after the Kermadec Islands was rocked by a second major earthquake this morning, this time a magnitude 8.0 quake at a depth of 10km.

