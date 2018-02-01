Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

Dramatic footage taken on the coast north of Nelson shows two women being swept off their feet as a massive storm surge barrels over a road during an interview a 1 NEWS. interview.

The video begins innocently enough as 1 NEWS reporter Kaitlin Ruddock interviews a couple on the road near an angry ocean in the small coastal settlement of Glenduan.

One of the interviewees then points behind Ruddock and another person exclaims: "Oh s**t look out!".

The cameraman pans around just in time to catch a huge amount of water barreling towards them carrying logs and debris with it.

The storm surge from the ocean wipes out two women, with one being caught on debris from broken trees.