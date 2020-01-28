Raw video: Thick black smoke billows from University of Canterbury engineering lab

An engineering lab at the University of Canterbury has gone up in flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson told 1 NEWS firefighters are were called to an emergency at a University of Canterbury lab.

Video provided to 1 NEWS showed thick black smoke rising from the building.

Fire and Emergency NZ officials were initially unsure if people remained in the building but authorities have since confirmed that no one is inside.

Power to the building has been isolated, allowing five crews to fight the blaze.