Raw video taken from nearby boat shows ash and smoke spewing from Whakaari/ White Island

Extraordinary new vision taken from a nearby boat shows smoke and ash spewing from Whaakari/ White Island yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Remarkably, rather than flee, the boat returned to the island to assist those trapped on the island following yesterday’s volcanic eruption.

The footage was provided to 1 NEWS by Lillani Hopkins, who travelled on a tour to the island with her father Geoff.

Read more 'My God' - Haunting video shows people huddled by water's edge in aftermath of White Island eruption

Shortly after they left the island, the crater erupted.

Twenty-three people were picked up from the island, many of them suffering awful injuries, Mr Hopkins of Hamilton told 1 NEWS.

Many of them had suffered terrible burns to their hands.

Your playlist will load after this ad