Raw video taken from nearby boat shows ash and smoke spewing from Whakaari/ White Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Extraordinary new vision taken from a nearby boat shows smoke and ash spewing from Whaakari/ White Island yesterday.

Remarkably, instead of fleeing, the boat returned to the island to aid the rescue effort. Source: Supplied

Remarkably, rather than flee, the boat returned to the island to assist those trapped on the island following yesterday’s volcanic eruption.

The footage was provided to 1 NEWS by Lillani Hopkins, who travelled on a tour to the island with her father Geoff.

'My God' - Haunting video shows people huddled by water's edge in aftermath of White Island eruption

Shortly after they left the island, the crater erupted.

Twenty-three people were picked up from the island, many of them suffering awful injuries, Mr Hopkins of Hamilton told 1 NEWS.

Many of them had suffered terrible burns to their hands.

A crew from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter set down on the island in the hunt for the injured. Source: Supplied

Those on board did what they could to administer first aid, until they arrived back at Whakatāne and paramedics took over.

