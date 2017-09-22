 

Raw video: Stolen car driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway

Footage posted online shows a stolen car being driven the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway today, coming dangerously close to hitting oncoming vehicles.

The silver vehicle, which police say was stolen during an aggravated robbery in Papatoetoe last night, is driven close to the crash barrier as cars come at it about 11am.

Having been driven north in the south bound lane, the car eventually stopped on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe with the five occupants allegedly fleeing.

Police say five people are in custody over the incident. The Police Eagle helicopter was used to monitor the incident.

Witness Daniel North told 1 NEWS he noticed the Police Eagle helicopter hovering over the Takanini onramp, before seeing cars giving chase.

He was travelling north on the Southern Motorway and noticed the fleeing car dodging oncoming traffic.

"It wasn't until we were going past the Hill Rd exit we saw the vehicle being driven erratically in the wrong direction up against the median barrier," Mr North said.

"It was a miracle the driver didn't collide with anyone, other drivers had to take evasive action to avoid the totally reckless idiot behind the wheel."

