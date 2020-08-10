Raw video: Sparks fly as stolen car missing one wheel chased through Napier by police

A late-night low-speed police chase saw an allegedly stolen car driven on three wheels, before it caught on fire and hit a patrol vehicle.
Police said they were alerted to a car theft from a property on Gloucester Street around 11pm yesterday.
About 11.15pm, police tried to pull over the car near the aquarium on Marine Parade.
The car then at some point sustained damage - video footage showed it being driven while missing a rear wheel.
Police said the car continued "for some time" before it eventually caught fire, and crashed into a police patrol car.
No-one was injured in the crash.
A 30-year man was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, resisting police, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, burglary and reckless driving.