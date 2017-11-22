Raw video: Smoke and flames billow from abandoned South Auckland house

Fire crews are actively trying to get inside a South Auckland building that was engulfed in flames tonight after initial reports there may have been three children trapped in the abandoned house.

Ten appliances remain at the scene on Robertson Rd in Mangere.

A fire spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS the blaze is now under control.

They couldn't confirm if three children were trapped inside the burning house.

Police have told 1 NEWS they are talking to three youths who are at the scene, but it's not confirmed if those are the trio that were reported to be inside.

House fire in Mangere. Source: 1 NEWS