Raw: Video shows upturned catamaran, car teetering off wharf as high winds slam Auckland's waterfront

Authorities are cleaning up the Auckland waterfront this morning after powerful winds along the waterfront caused significant damage last night.
Vision from the waterfront shows a large catamaran which had been capsized by the winds, and a large amount of other debris is also visible in the water.
Cars are reported to have fallen in to the sea, as well as shipping containers.
One photo sent to 1 NEWS shows a car delicately poised on the edge of a wharf.
Coastguard duty officer Hemi Manaena told the NZ Herald high winds caused "significant damage" to recreational vessels at Westhaven.
Harbourmaster Captain Andrew Hayton told the Herald there was also minor damage to wharves and pontoons, from North Head at Devonport to the Harbour Bridge.
The Coastguard issued a warning last night to mariners saying they need to be extremely wary while the debris is cleaned up.
"Strong localised thunderstorm gusts caused significant damage to moored vessels, upturning and sinking large recreational vessels in and around Westhaven Marina and casting adrift the commercial Great Barrier Island car ferry from Wynyard Terminal," Coastguard duty officer Hemi Manaena said in a statement.
"Several large portacom units, shipping containers, cars and pylons were also lost into the harbour," he said.