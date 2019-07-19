Raw video shows devastation at scene of massive gas explosion at Christchurch house which left a number of people badly hurt

Video taken in the moments following a huge gas explosion, which has destroyed a house in northern Christchurch as well as leaving several people hurt, has emerged.

Homes damaged in a Christchurch gas explosion. Source: 1 NEWS

The video, shot by James Looyer, was posted online minutes after the gas explosion was reported on Marble Court in the suburb of Northwood.

St John says six people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says one house is destroyed, five are "severely affected" and 17 others impacted by debris.

In the video, the main house where the explosion took place appears to be completely destroyed and on fire, while five surrounding properties have also received extensive damage.

Members of the public can be seen putting blankets over people who appear to be lying injured on the ground.

