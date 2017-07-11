Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

A slip in Wellington on State Highway 1 at Ngauranga Gorge is severely affecting traffic in the area.

All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes have been closed following the slip, which happened about midday.

Contractors and emergency services are on the scene, the NZ Transport Agency said, but the road is unlikely to re-open until at least late this evening.

Fire Service staff are sluicing down the slip site to bring down loose rocks and geotechnical engineers are assessing the slip.

It is hoped that one lane southbound will be opened to morning traffic tomorrow, but that will be subject to engineer advice.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area, and to either use alternative routes through Johnsonville or SH58 then onto SH2.

The Newlands on-ramp is closed, as is the Johnsonville off-ramp.