Raw video: Rescue helicopter comes to aid of pair after plane crash lands in bush near Auckland

A plane has crash-landed on the outskirts of Auckland today, leaving two people injured.

Emergency services are treating a pilot and their instructor after an emergency landing near the Hunua Dam.

A St John spokesperson told 1NEWS they were called around 6:30 tonight.

The Auckland Westpac Helicopter was also called to rescue the pilot from the plane, which was reportedly suspended in trees.