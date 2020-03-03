TODAY |

Raw video: Police say thanks after alleged thief nailed by humble South Auckland delivery man

Luke Appleby
Luke Appleby, 1 NEWS Digital Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Police have expressed their gratitude after a 22-year-old delivery man tackled a suspected car thief in a South Auckland mall.

Joshua Maiama was in the right place at the right time, and says he’s no hero. Source: Supplied

Joshua Maiama was dropping off his deliveries at Manukau Westfield about 10am on Friday when he heard yelling.

"I was just taking my delivery to the shops in the morning and as I was on my way I just heard the cops yelling out," he said.

"I just acted quickly I guess, just put down my trolley and just went for him.

"I dont know what made me do it - I just thought I'd help - that's what anyone else would do."

Police confirmed that staff in Manukau were responding to a stolen vehicle report, and that after approaching it outside the mall, the occupant got out and started running.

"He left the cops behind, that's for sure," Mr Maiama siad. "The cops were just chasing him down, but he was pretty quick".

In video provided to Mai FM, the would-be escape artist can be seen running into the frame and straight into a stiff tackle from the former Marist Saints league player.

Two officers were close behind to arrest the 26-year-old man, who was wanted over a number of outstanding warrants.

"As soon as that happened, I just let the cops do their job and I went back to doing mine," Mr Maiama said.

Asked whether he thought it was a heroic thing to do, he said no.

"Nah - I wouldn't call it a hero bro - I think anyone else would do this in the same situation."

Police are now getting in touch with Joshua to thank him.

Luke Appleby 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Luke Appleby
