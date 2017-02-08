Raw video: Massive fire at Rotorua church now out

A fire at a church in Rotorua that broke out late this afternoon is now out.

A nearby resident says the blaze at St John's Presbyterian Church on the corner of Victoria St and Ranolf St is now smouldering.

He said firefighters had to spray water on nearby houses to dampen them down, as there were fears they would catch fire too.

He said police officers quickly cordoned off nearby roads. Up to 12 Fire Service units were at the scene earlier this evening, along with police and ambulance.

The fire is believed to have started in the middle of the church, 1 NEWS was told.

A witness has told 1 NEWS that she saw two males lighting bits of paper at the back of the church.