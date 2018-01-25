Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

A police officer in the Far North is receiving treatment in hospital after his ute was rammed by a motorist allegedly trying to evade officers.

Motorists had been stopped on Inland Road on the Karikari Peninsula where police had laid down road spikes on a one-way bridge when the fleeing motorist arrived with police in pursuit.

The driver allegedly drove over the spikes and then reversed at high speed directly into the police car, causing severe damage, before driving forward and smashing into two other vehicles – one towing a trailer with a young family inside.

The offender’s vehicle was spiked and made it another 500 metres before coming to a stop, where he was arrested.

The injured police officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries and several other people were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

A 45-year-old man will appear in the Kaitaia District Court tomorrow on a raft of charges including assault with a blunt instrument, failing to stop, and possession of an offensive weapon.



"Fleeing driver incidents are incredibly dangerous," said Senior Sergeant Brian Swann.