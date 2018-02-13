Raw video: Local's drive through Nuku'alofa reveals hundreds of buildings in ruins

Nuku'alofa local Lenny Folau has videoed Tonga's island streets strewn with ruined buildings and fallen trees.

Mr Folau drove through affected streets at daybreak today, as he sought an early indication of the level of damage left by Cyclone Gita in its wake.

New Zealand and Australia have both offered immediate emergency aid to Tonga, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters revealing an initial fund of NZ$750,000 will be allocated to providing aid to Tonga in the form of emergency shelter, water and sanitation.

"We stand ready to provide additional support as the extent of the damage becomes clear," Mr Peters said in a statement.

"Given the force of this Cyclone all signs point to a lengthy clean-up effort and our thoughts are with the Government and people of Tonga as they come to terms with the scale of this disaster".