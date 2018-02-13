 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw video: Local's drive through Nuku'alofa reveals hundreds of buildings in ruins

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Nuku'alofa local  Lenny Folau has videoed Tonga's  island streets strewn with ruined buildings and fallen trees.

Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.
Source: Lenny Folau

Mr Folau drove through affected streets at daybreak today, as he sought an early indication of the level of damage left by Cyclone Gita in its wake.

New Zealand and Australia have both offered immediate emergency aid to Tonga, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters revealing an initial fund of NZ$750,000 will be allocated to providing aid to Tonga in the form of emergency shelter, water and sanitation.

"We stand ready to provide additional support as the extent of the damage becomes clear," Mr Peters said in a statement.

"Given the force of this Cyclone all signs point to a lengthy clean-up effort and our thoughts are with the Government and people of Tonga as they come to terms with the scale of this disaster".

Follow LIVE rolling coverage of this tragic events in our LIVE updates, as news come to hand.

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

2
The National leader will be spending this Waitangi day in Bluff, unlike the PM who will be in attendance.

Bill English to address media amid National leadership speculation


00:44
3
Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

00:56
4
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

5
Clean up begins in Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa after it was hit by Cyclone Gita overnight.

Photo Gallery: Tongan local residents' social media photos show carnage left behind by unrelenting Cyclone Gita

00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?

The National leader will be spending this Waitangi day in Bluff, unlike the PM who will be in attendance.

Bill English to address media amid National leadership speculation

The National Party leader is holding a last minute press conference.


04:14
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

00:44
Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already cleaning up the mess.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 