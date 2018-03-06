Raw video: Load of fish spilled on road causes unusual hazard for Christchurch motorists

An unusual hazard has appeared at a busy Christchurch intersection after a truck spilled a load of fish onto the road this afternoon.

A tweet from the New Zealand Transport Authority alerted motorists to the slippery debris.

"A truck has lost a load of fish at the intersection of Curletts Rd and Blenheim Rd.

"Motorists are advised to take extra care driving through the debris on the road, due to the wet and slippery conditions," the post reads.

The alert was issued at 1:29pm so hopefully by now the fish have been cleared.