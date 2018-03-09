Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

A Napier orchard manager has described the dramatic scenes he witnessed in yesterday's torrential downpours as a jet boat was used to rescue people from a two-story house near his flooded orchard.

Cherry Orchard International operational manager Jordan Alison described the flooding of the area as "like the Niagara Falls" when it broke through a stop bank the company constructed just months earlier.

This led to a person using a jet boat to navigate his way around the orchard and pull off the dramatic rescue of people stranded on the top floor of their flooded home.

"There was a guy in his jet boat, just around the bend there is a house and the water was up to the top level of the two-story house.

"So they put the jet boat in the water, went around the corner and got the people out," Mr Alison told 1 NEWS.

He said there'll be a monetary loss from the event with the floodwaters damaging fence wires and pushing wooden posts out of place.