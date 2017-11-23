 

Raw video: 'It's all just dead fish' – hundreds of dead smelt wash up on Otaki Beach near Wellington

Michael Cropp 

Breakfast Reporter

The public has been advised kaimoana is safe to eat after a mass stranding of tiny fish at Otaki Beach, north of Wellington.

The local council says evidence suggested "natural death from a mass shoal stranding in the estuary".
Source: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Yesterday the Greater Wellington Regional Council opened an investigation into what had left shoals of dead smelt lining the banks of the Otaki River.

Its environmental protection team duty officer took samples of the "water and carcasses" so the Cawthron Institute could "determine if a natural marine eco-toxin may be responsible".

Footage sent to 1 NEWS shows hundreds of dead fish lining the shores of Otaki Beach as the person taking the video exclaims, "it's just all dead fish, what the hell".

The Regional Council said the Cawthron confirmed there were no signs of harmful algae blooms, and the evidence suggested "natural death from a mass shoal stranding in the estuary".

"No sources of contamination or pollution have been established," the council said.

On Facebook locals said the smelt were chased onto the beach by kahawai.

