Raw video: Intense footage shows thick smoke billowing out of Ashburton shed during huge blaze

Three firefighters have suffered minor burns following a fire that ripped through a shed in Ashburton last night. 

The devastating fire at SealesWinslow required 19 fire trucks and around 50 firemen to put it out.
A senior fire officers at the scene told 1 NEWS most resources have now gone home after fighting the blaze for most of the night.

Two crews remained this morning to dampen down hot spots and controlling the burn inside. 

"It is unsafe for us to enter to it's all about controlling the burn inside," he said. 

"When it's daylight we will look at demolishing the building so we can get in." 

Flames and thick black smoke rises from SealesWinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.
The fire occurred at SealesWinslow, an animal feed manufacturer in the Ashburton District of Winslow. 

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7.40pm last night and 19 trucks attended the fire, with about 50 firefighters in the field. 

