Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

A major fire at the Waitakere Refuse Transfer Station in Henderson has been contained and firefighters are working to dampen down hotspots.

Around 70 firefighters from 10 fire stations across Auckland responded to the incident at The Concourse and 13 crews remain on scene, a Fire Service spokesperson said.

The fire was in an external recycling shed and covered up to 1500m2.

"Firefighters facing high tension overhead power line hazard as they battle refuse station blaze," the Fire Service tweeted earlier.

Another tweet said no other buildings were in danger and an aerial appliance was set up to attack fire from above.

Smoke billows from the fire at the Waitakere Refuse Transfer Station in Henderson. Source: Fire Service