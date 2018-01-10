Raw video: Hooded person caught on CCTV pouring petrol on car in Hamilton, before lighting it and causing massive fireball

CCTV footage has been released by Waikato Police after a ute was doused with an accelerant and allegedly deliberately lit in Hamilton.

The footage shows a hooded person spraying the ute with liquid.

When lit, it causes a large, bright explosion, with flames then visible as the ute burns.

Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said it happened on Monday at a commercial property in Frankton.

"Although Hamilton Police would like to hold this person to account for their actions, we are also very concerned the person has been burned as a result of their actions and may require medical assistance."