Raw video: Hooded person caught on CCTV pouring petrol on car in Hamilton, before lighting it and causing massive fireball

Source:
CCTV footage has been released by Waikato Police after a ute was doused with an accelerant and allegedly deliberately lit in Hamilton.
The footage shows a hooded person spraying the ute with liquid.
When lit, it causes a large, bright explosion, with flames then visible as the ute burns.
Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said it happened on Monday at a commercial property in Frankton.
"Although Hamilton Police would like to hold this person to account for their actions, we are also very concerned the person has been burned as a result of their actions and may require medical assistance."
Anyone with information can call 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news