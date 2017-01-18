Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power

New video has emerged showing the ferocity between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power yesterday, as shots rang out in a terrifying stand-off between the gangs in Whakatane.

The clash, which shows Mob members yelling all sorts of obscenities at a group of Black Power members at the other end of a Whakatane road, was caught on camera from the Mongrel Mob viewpoint.

It also shows the moment shots were fired during the Mongrel Mob funeral procession making its way to Whakatane in the Bay of Plenty.

In the footage, uploaded to Facebook today, you can hear the man recording the video yelling all sorts of crude language towards a group of Black Power members standing at the other end of the road.

Shots ring out and then you can hear one gang member yelling, 'he's got a gun! shoot back!'

Extra security

Security was called in to protect people working the graveyard shift at several petrol stations in Whakatane last night, after the gang fight erupted.

Z petrol station, Gull and Caltex, which are all open 24/7, contemplated closing overnight as fear lingered in the streets.

However, Z employee Kamal Fingh told 1 NEWS NOW that each station arranged for a security guard, as recommended by police.

Police assured them things had calmed down but security provided extra protection just in case.

The gang clash was sparked by a Kawerau-based Mongrel Mob chapter transporting the body of deceased Mob member Tahu Kingi to the Whakatane Crematorium, the Whakatane Beaconreported.