Raw video: Here's the reason Auckland's Tamaki Drive was closed today - now MetService says heavy rain has just arrived

Auckland Transport says Tamaki Drive could be open before 11am if floodwaters quickly disperse after this morning's king tide.

Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.
In a tweet just before 10am, the Council said "the high tide has now passed &, subject to weather conditions, we expect the situation to improve as the tide recedes. It may be possible to reopen Tamaki Dr before 11am, but this is an estimate only."

A king tide is expected this morning and the road is already flooded
But that will be dependent on Auckland's weather with the MetService tweeting a heavy rain band was about to strike Auckland at 10am.

Earlier there were chaotic scenes as commuters queued back along Tamaki Drive for kilometres, unaware their key city route had been closed.

Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.
But, as NZ and Auckland Transport videos show, authorities had little choice in the matter with flooding making the road unusable.

Follow the latest developments as the wild weather hits much of New Zealand, in our LIVE updates.

