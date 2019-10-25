TODAY |

Raw video: Firefighters release GoPro footage from inside SkyCity convention centre fire

More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Video of the fire at the SkyCity New Zealand International Convention Centre has been released by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Fire and Emergency have already released pictures from inside the building, which by Friday had been burning for three days.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area manager Dave Woon said all firefighters had done an outstanding job in arduous conditions.

"We still have active firefighting, there are still flames in pockets.

"We're pulling bits of iron off, roofing materials and ceiling materials out. It's very difficult access.

He said the hazards remained the same, but the significant one - the weight roof - had burned away, thereby working to their advantage.

FENZ assistant area commander Mike Shaw said on Friday afternoon firefighters were now going through a recovery phase at the centre.

They were still in the technical part of the operation.

"Our investigations have started. That involves a very big part of the investigation teams that will be working in the building, we don't know how long that is going to take."

It could take a couple of days or even a week, he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire engulfed most of the roof, which was being covered with waterproofing products. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Shaw couldn't say where or how the fire started.

'It's had a disastrous effect'

The cordon around the convention centre has significantly reduced in size since Tuesday.

A large crane will be brought onto Nelson St tomorrow but it's hoped it will only be there until Monday - with plans to get things back to normal by Tuesday.

And there were significantly more people out and about in the CBD ahead of the long weekend.

But for Jugdich Naran from the florist Roma Blooms on Albert St, business continues to be very slow - compounded by the disruption caused by construction of the city rail link.

"For the first two days it has dramatically affected out business. We've only had about three or four customers through during the day, so it's had a disastrous effect," he said.

"We've got flowers that we bought on Monday but they're still leftover so basically all these flowers will be given away."

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said it had been a devastating event for the city with lost trading, dumped stock, and clean up costs likely to reach many millions of dollars.

"It's starting to come back to normal today, most businesses are open but the ones that are close to the fire site are still impacted in different ways, but the city is largely open for business now.

"So it is starting to return to normal and the mood is definitely picking up."

And she hopes people will get behind the city's businesses.

"Come on in, it's Labour Weekend, we've got an event on at the waterfront, we've got an exhibition opening at the Art Gallery tonight, we've got the All Blacks game.

"Please come on in and support the businesses It's been a very difficult few days and we'd love to see you."

Heat of the City is involved in discussions with the Ministry of Social Development to see what assistance can be offered to affected businesses.

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

The building's roof was destroyed by fire. Source: FENZ
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Graphic warning: Circus bear attacks trainer during wheelbarrow performance, ventures into crowd
4
'Total disregard for sustainability' - Family accused of black market crayfish ring
5
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Justin Lester officially asks for recount after losing Wellington mayoralty race

Traffic delays expected out of Auckland, Wellington for Labour weekend holidaygoers
00:37

Iwi leader to Tauranga councillor: 'I'm not going to have Treaty work spat on'

Photos: Flooding, fallen debris and destruction from inside burned-out SkyCity convention centre