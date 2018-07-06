 

New Zealand


Raw video: Fire rages through house in Waikanae

Russell Fortune - Facebook

The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.
Source: Russell Fortune - Facebook

The Crusaders pushed their lead back out before heading to the sheds with a slick final play.

As it happened: Crusaders pummel Highlanders with relentless second half attack to score big win

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.