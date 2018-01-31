 

Raw video: Fire forces evacuations in Dunedin, motorway closed

Some residents of Burnside in Dunedin have been evacuated until further notice as a fire rages in the area.

The blaze started near some commercial properties south of the city.
Four helicopters and six trucks are battling the fire which a witness told 1 NEWS is burning from a forest behind the Greenwaste rubbish dump.

"Plumes of smoke can be seen from the southern motorway as far south as Fairfield/Saddle Hill interchange," he said.

A Fire spokesperson described the fire as "quite large".

Police say some residents in Morton Street, Mary Street and Mulford Street have been asked to leave their homes until further notice.

"We would suggest that people in the Samson Road and Emerson Street areas also consider leaving their properties for the time being," police said in a statement.

Consideration is being given to a temporary welfare centre nearby for people to gather and this will be advised in due course, the statement said.

The Southern Motorway has also been temporarily closed to traffic at the Kaikorai Valley on and off ramps, and the second off ramp at Abbotsford. 

Diversions are in place at Lookout Point.

Firefighters are also still battling a large scrub fire near Invercargill where five helicopters and four tankers are deployed.

The fire broke out at a timber mill in Awarua and spread from a pile of vegetation into dry grass.

Thick smoke has been crossing the nearby Invercargill Bluff Highway and a fertilizer works, directly across the highway from the fire, has evacuated as a precaution.  Traffic diversions are in place in the area.

It's not yet known what caused either fire.

The blaze started near some commercial properties south of the city.

