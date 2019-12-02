Raw video emerges of fleeing Auckland driver flipping stolen car on motorway

Video has emerged of the moment a fleeing driver flipped the stolen car he was driving on an Auckland motorway at the weekend.

A police spokesperson said police observed a stolen vehicle about 10.35am on Saturday that was reported to have been involved in an aggravated burglary in Auckland city.

The spokesperson said the driver was signalled to stop, but failed to do so, and a pursuit began, but it was abandoned shortly afterwards due to the manner of driving.

They said the vehicle was then spiked on Druces Road, but it continued on to Manurewa on punctured tires, where it collided with multiple vehicles on Jutland Road.

The driver then lost control on State Highway 20 and rolled down a bank.

Police said the driver was taken into custody without incident, and that they were not injured.

The 24-year-old man was charged with failing to stop, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, excess breath alcohol over 400mcgs and failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.