TODAY |

Raw video: Dramatic scenes as police bring fleeing driver to a halt in Hamilton, rubber burns on road

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been arrested following multiple police pursuits in Waikato this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Road spikes brought the car to a stop on Te Rapa Road in Hamilton. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say there were three pursuits this morning, two of which were abandoned. 

The third pursuit began around 9.55am in Pukete, Hamilton. 

Road spikes were put in place by police which brought the vehicle to a stop on Te Rapa Road.

A witness told 1 NEWS the person in the vehicle was also wielding a weapon. 

A tow truck is heading to the scene to remove the vehice.

There are no diversions in place and traffic is moving as usual in the area. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Raw video: Dramatic scenes as police bring fleeing driver to a halt in Hamilton, rubber burns on road
2
New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation
3
Truck catches on fire after rolling down bank with ute near Matamata, one person dead
4
Police across NZ honour fallen officer Constable Matthew Hunt with minute's silence
5
Health Minister's Wikipedia page edited after awkward Dr Bloomfield press conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Northland police charge man with murder of Krillan Brown
05:37

NZ should open borders to Covid-free countries or risk aviation industry being left behind - expert
05:51

'Friends are key' for National to govern alone, despite latest poll results - Jessica Mutch McKay

How much better is 5G? - 1 NEWS reporter takes a test drive of the new network