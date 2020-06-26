Raw video: Dramatic scenes as police bring fleeing driver to a halt in Hamilton, rubber burns on road

One person has been arrested following multiple police pursuits in Waikato this morning.

Police say there were three pursuits this morning, two of which were abandoned.

The third pursuit began around 9.55am in Pukete, Hamilton.

Road spikes were put in place by police which brought the vehicle to a stop on Te Rapa Road.

A witness told 1 NEWS the person in the vehicle was also wielding a weapon.

A tow truck is heading to the scene to remove the vehice.