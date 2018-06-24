Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

Dramatic footage has been captured of the moment a large slip barrels down a hill in the Bay of Plenty closing a section of State Highway Two this afternoon.

Michael Tabudravu was lucky to avoid catastrophe as the slip came down only metres away from him in the Waioeka Gorge, 30 minutes south of Opotiki.

The NZ Transport Agency say Motu Rd is also closed after the incident and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The latest updates states that the Waioeka Gorge will remain closed overnight due to the "significant slip."