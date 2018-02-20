Raw video: Cyclone Gita's damaging winds blow off part of house's roof in Westport

The first reports of property damage are beginning to come in as damaging winds from Cyclone Gita blew off part of a roof in Westport.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies shows firefighters attending the scene in Westport, attempting to secure part of a house's roof before Cyclone Gita's full fury is felt in the region.

Buller Electricity Ltd says power is currently out from its depot at Robertson St to Waimangaroa Bridge, including Nine Mile and back through Sergeants Hill, due to the wild weather.

In Greymouth, the Coast Road SH6 from Westport to Greymouth has been closed due to flooding and strong winds.