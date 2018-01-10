Raw video: Car leaves trail of destruction after smashing through yards and into side of house in Rotorua

A car was driven through several front yards and into the side of a house in Rotorua last night.

The incident took place about 2.20am on Fairy Springs Road between Cochrane and Kea Streets, police say.

Footage recorded at the scene shows considerable damage to several properties, including a house which has been hit by the car.

The crumpled wreck of the car is silver in colour but is so extensively damaged the make and model cannot immediately be identified.

Witnesses told the NZ Herald a group of men ran from the scene and that a woman was lying on the ground, but she then got up and ran also.