 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw video: Car leaves trail of destruction after smashing through yards and into side of house in Rotorua

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A car was driven through several front yards and into the side of a house in Rotorua last night.

The vehicle caused extensive damage to several properties on Fairy Springs Road.
Source: Rotorua Daily Post

The incident took place about 2.20am on Fairy Springs Road between Cochrane and Kea Streets, police say.

Footage recorded at the scene shows considerable damage to several properties, including a house which has been hit by the car.

The crumpled wreck of the car is silver in colour but is so extensively damaged the make and model cannot immediately be identified.

Witnesses told the NZ Herald a group of men ran from the scene and that a woman was lying on the ground, but she then got up and ran also.

Police said there were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made yet.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An online listing from H & M featuring a hoodie with the text "Coolest monkey in the jungle"

H&M removes racist sweatshirt ad after celebrity and social media outrage

05:46
2
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

00:37
3

Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

4
The Bay of Islands is on the front line and this summer thousands of boats will be inspected.

Body found in search for woman missing at Hawke's Bay river mouth

5
The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 