Raw video: Armed robbers smash through glass security doors of Auckland jewellery store, terrorise staff

A group of violent jewellery thieves are on the loose after smashing their way through the glass doors of an Auckland store armed with weapons.

CCTV footage shows the men entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.
Source: Facebook: Auckland District Police

Police have released CCTV footage of four heavily disguised males, smashing their way into a retail jewellery store on Stoddard Rd, in the suburb of Mt Roskill on February 13 at 12.48pm.

The group drove to the store in a stolen vehicle before breaking through the glass security doors by kicking and striking them with weapons.

They then used the weapons to break into jewellery cabinets before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

"These offenders have committed an alarming attack in broad daylight while members of our community were going about their daily business," Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City Crime Squad said.

"The ordeal was frightening for the victims involved and those who were in the store at the time of the incident - it's very fortunate that no one was injured.

"Although the offenders faces were disguised someone will recognise them and know who they are.

"We're asking anyone who may have information to do the right thing and contact police so we can identify these offenders and hold them to account for their actions," he said.

Police also believe a fifth person may have been driving a stolen vehicle used during the robbery that was recovered later the same day, February 13.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark green older model Toyota with the right rear passenger window covered in tape near Valonia Reserve, Mt Roskill either before or after the incident.

If you have any information that could aid the police investigation contact Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB on (09) 302 6557.
 

