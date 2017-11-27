 

New Zealand


Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

Source:

1 NEWS

Incredible footage has emerged of large tree being carried along a swollen waterway in Roxburgh, Central Otago yesterday. 

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.
Source: Kelly Muir

The video, which was caught by Kelly Muir, shows a large tree being carried down Reservoir Creek. 

Ms Muir told 1 NEWS she was passing through the town when she began filming.

The tree, estimated to measure about 30 metres, is seen cracking against the underside of the bridge she was filming from. 

The town remains isolated following yesterday's deluge, which saw 40mm of rain fall in three hours.

Power is also out to a number of residents. 

Central Otago District Council Mayor Tim Cadogan says flooding and landslides have brought rocks through the town of Roxburgh.
Source: Breakfast
A massive downpour and thunderstorms have seen the Otago town of Roxburgh cut-off following landslips and flooding.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dunedin and Otago

