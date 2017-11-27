Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

Incredible footage has emerged of large tree being carried along a swollen waterway in Roxburgh, Central Otago yesterday.

The video, which was caught by Kelly Muir, shows a large tree being carried down Reservoir Creek.

Ms Muir told 1 NEWS she was passing through the town when she began filming.

The tree, estimated to measure about 30 metres, is seen cracking against the underside of the bridge she was filming from.

The town remains isolated following yesterday's deluge, which saw 40mm of rain fall in three hours.