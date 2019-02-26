Raw: Terrifying footage shows gunfight between police and man in Christchurch street

TODAY |

Terrifying footage shows gunfight between police and man in Christchurch street

A man is under armed guard in Christchurch Hospital after allegedly being involved in a gunfight with police in the suburb of Richmond this evening.

Footage provided to 1 NEWS appeared to show a man engaging in gunfire with police on Eveleyn Couzins Ave around 7.30pm.

It shows a person in a red t-shirt hiding behind a car as police approach.

Multiple gunshots then ring out before the person filming moves away from the area.

Police say a vehicle was spiked on the road after a wanted man failed to stop for them in Shirley.

The man pulled out what appeared to be a gun, Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, said, and fired at officers.

Police returned fire and the man was hit in the lower body.

He is now under guard at Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

A picture circulating on social media appears to show the same man in the video on the ground being treated by police next to a car that looks to have had its front right tyre spiked.

"This just happened outside my apartment complex. Cops having a shoot out after a high speed chase, one man shot and injured to my knowledge at this stage," the NZ Herald reports a resident writing on social media of the incident.

There are reports a person has been shot following an incident in Christchurch’s Shirley. Source: Supplied
