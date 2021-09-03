TODAY |

Raw: Shots ring out in West Auckland supermarket terrorist attack

Source:  1 NEWS

Confronting video has been posted to social media, capturing a volley of shots being fired by police at a man who attacked others with a knife at a West Auckland supermarket Friday afternoon.

Police shot dead a man after he attacked half-a-dozen people inside a Countdown at LynnMall. Source: Supplied

Three people are critically injured after the incident, and three more in moderate to serious condition after a man attacked others in a Countdown supermarket in LynnMall.

Police say they shot the attacker dead.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the man was an "ISIS inspired" terrorist who carried out an act of violent extremism. 

She was "personally aware" of the man, who was from Sri Lanka. 

West Auckland supermarket incident a terrorist attack - PM

Video posted online captured the confusion at the scene, with blood on the floor outside the supermarket.

A man appears to collapse by a checkout, before a volley of gunshots ring out and the video ends.

Witnesses from inside the mall at the time have spoken of the confusion of the situation. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
