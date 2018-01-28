 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw sewage runs across Auckland properties after burst sewer pipe

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

Some residents in Milford had to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Environment

Paul Hobbs

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

2
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

One person dead five injured after car rolls and catches fire in Central Otago

3

NZ in for another scorcher, with Hamilton and Palmerston North taking out hottest spots

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:06
5
Chris Watson watched on helplessly at Te Anau's Milford Rd car park.

Watch: 'Part of the experience' - Pair of cheeky kea rip into car in Te Anau


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke beach.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 