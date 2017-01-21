Raw: Security guard dragged across car park while trying to stop shoplifters in South Auckland

Frightening footage has emerged of a security guard being dragged across a South Auckland grocery store car park after pursuing two female shoplifters.

The security guard followed two women out of Countdown Mangere after they were seen stealing items and got into a car.

Dashcam footage shows the guard reach through an open window of the women's vehicle in an attempt to retrieve the stolen items.

The vehicle began to drive away at low speed dragging the security guard approximately 60 metres, police confirmed.

He sustained minor injuries to his knee and also managed to grab some of the stolen items.