Raw: Scale of ferocious Hawke's Bay wildfires caught on camera

This was the scene today in Te Hauke.
Source: Supplied

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


00:30
The torrential downpour led to flash surface flooding at the intersection of George Street and St Andrews Street.

Video: Dunedin battered by superstorm in the middle of summer

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Volunteers push stranded whales off the sand in Golden Bay.

Father and children in campervan see stranded whales in Golden Bay, get out and push them off sand

00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Civil Defence issues Emergency warning over multiple wildfires in Hawke's Bay, properties evacuated, two homes destroyed

