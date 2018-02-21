Raw: Riwaka residents look on in awe after floodwaters devastate the Tasman town

Residents of the Nelson Tasman town of Riwaka will this morning be waking to the daunting task of cleaning up after serious flooding yesterday.

The weather and rain looks to be dying down this morning, but there may be more patches of heavy rain from midday.

About 80 people stayed at the Takaka welfare centre overnight, and there were 53 people staying at the Motueka welfare centre.

The Motueka, Marahau and Collingwood welfare centres remain open, as is the Nelson centre at the Salvation Army Hall.