Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

A vehicle which caught fire on a central Auckland motorway stopped traffic this afternoon.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park just after 4pm.

Former TVNZ Breakfast presenter Sam Wallace happened to be in the area, and sent footage of the fire.

The Fire Service is on the scene.

Wallace says the bridge is being cleared and traffic is starting to move.

Fire say they were called at 4pm after a car caught fire on the Northern Motorway.