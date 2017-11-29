 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Police tape off scene of unexplained death near Christchurch's Edmonds Park

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The sudden death of a male is being looked into and traffic diversions are in place.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Kensington Palace announces Harry, Meghan's wedding date

00:30
2
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip


00:35
3
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:40
4
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland


00:15
5
British tourist Ally Bullifent captured the terrifying moment she was attacked by a crocodile in Far North Queensland.

Watch: Tourist walking water's edge in Aussie rolls video as crocodile leaps from water

00:30
The Kiwi pop singer lost out to Harry Styles for International Artist of the Year, however.

Watch: Lorde's album Melodrama nominated for Grammy as Kiwi songbird rocks Australia's Aria Awards

Lorde's nomination comes after she lost out to Harry Styles last night.

00:40
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.

00:29
The latest slip near the Birkenhead shops carried a piece of equipment with it but no one was injured.

Watch: Fresh slip at Auckland car park carries equipment down with it

There was major subsidence at the same spot in Birkenhead in October.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 