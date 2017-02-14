 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Police release video of Auckland abductor's car

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have this afternoon released CCTV images taken in a cul-de-sac of a vehicle they are seeking over the abduction and indecent assault of a woman in Auckland yesterday.

The footage from Haslett St shows a car approaching the no exit end of the street and turning left down Copeland St.
Source: Auckland Police

The footage was taken from a property on Haslett Street in Eden Terrace where the offender, with the victim in his car, drove up, reversed and turned around.

Police said the footage was taken about 1.57pm.

"We believe that it is highly likely that this is the vehicle we're looking for and that the victim was inside the car during this time," Police said in a statement.

"The victim has described being flung headfirst into the foot-well of the passenger seat by the offender, and being upside down and struggling to get out."

"The car seems to be black in the footage, that may be because of the light at the time and the camera, we are however keeping an open mind and it could be black, but it could also be dark grey or silver."

Police earlier released an updated description of the man they are seeking after the woman was forced into the car. She managed to escape only by jumping out of the car while it moved at 40km/h.

A woman managed to jump out of a moving car after being abducted today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The suspect's description has been updated today - he has been described as being a light-skinned Maori or Pacific Islander with a fat/solid build about 180cm tall.

He has full-length tattoos on both arms and was wearing an unbuttoned checkered collared shirt, coloured white, red and blue, and his sleeves were rolled up.

He had a grey crew-neck t-shirt on underneath.

The victim described the vehicle as a dark silver or grey medium sized SUV - the size of a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda CRV, but the make and model are not yet known - and she described the interior as being quite clean.

Anyone who has seen a car like the description is urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6558 immediately.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The victim was treated at Auckland Hospital for her injuries. 

Related

Auckland

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Canterbury police superintendent Lane Todd says the pilot was the sole occupant of the helicopter that crashed at the scene of the fire.

Tragedy as helicopter being used to fight Port Hills fire crashes, killing pilot

2
Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:35
4
The footage from Haslett St shows a car approaching the no exit end of the street and turning left down Copeland St.

Raw: Police release video of Auckland abductor's car

5
Terminally ill couple Julie and Mike Bennet

Dying mum captured in heart-breaking photo with terminal husband dies five days after him


00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ