Raw: Police release video of Auckland abductor's car

Police have this afternoon released CCTV images taken in a cul-de-sac of a vehicle they are seeking over the abduction and indecent assault of a woman in Auckland yesterday.

The footage was taken from a property on Haslett Street in Eden Terrace where the offender, with the victim in his car, drove up, reversed and turned around.

Police said the footage was taken about 1.57pm.

"We believe that it is highly likely that this is the vehicle we're looking for and that the victim was inside the car during this time," Police said in a statement.

"The victim has described being flung headfirst into the foot-well of the passenger seat by the offender, and being upside down and struggling to get out."

"The car seems to be black in the footage, that may be because of the light at the time and the camera, we are however keeping an open mind and it could be black, but it could also be dark grey or silver."

Police earlier released an updated description of the man they are seeking after the woman was forced into the car. She managed to escape only by jumping out of the car while it moved at 40km/h.

The suspect's description has been updated today - he has been described as being a light-skinned Maori or Pacific Islander with a fat/solid build about 180cm tall.

He has full-length tattoos on both arms and was wearing an unbuttoned checkered collared shirt, coloured white, red and blue, and his sleeves were rolled up.

He had a grey crew-neck t-shirt on underneath.

The victim described the vehicle as a dark silver or grey medium sized SUV - the size of a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda CRV, but the make and model are not yet known - and she described the interior as being quite clean.

Anyone who has seen a car like the description is urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6558 immediately.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.