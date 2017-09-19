 

Raw: Multi-vehicle crash near harbour bridge brings traffic to a crawl

A white people mover was involved in a crash with a bus and a truck on the Northern Motorway.
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

The former All Blacks flanker has shone for La Rochelle in 2016-17.

Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle


The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning’s press conference.

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant

The Labour leader says she will be 'Prime Minister for Morrinsville as I am for Mt Albert'.

Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

The Labour leader said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally.

Some Auckland petrol stations are now reporting they are out of 95 petrol.

The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

The two fighters meet in the ring in Manchester this weekend, though today's press conference was dominated by another confrontation.


