Raw: Multi-car crash north of Harbour Bridge causes delays

Emergency services are attending a crash between a truck, bus and a car on the Northern Motorway just north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The collision took place about 9.25am, Police said, and the NZTA said all lanes were re-opened by about 10.30am.

Images from the scene show a considerable backlog of traffic in the north-bound lanes.

A bus, a truck and a white people mover appear to be the vehicles involved.